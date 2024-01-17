Federal Bank Q3 Results Review - Earnings Beat On Benign Asset Quality Metrics: Systematix
Federal bank reported Q3 FY24 earnings, of Rs 10.1 billion, which were above estimates aided by treasury gains - including sale proceeds from the Fedfina Initial public offering listing.
Systematix Report
Federal Bank Ltd. reported Q3 FY24 earnings, of Rs 10.1 billion, which were above estimates aided by treasury gains - including sale proceeds from the Fedfina Initial public offering listing.
Gross advances growth of 6% QoQ (3% QoQ adjusted for interbank participatory certificates sale) was driven by large corporate loans with retail and small and medium enterprise loans contributing in equal measure. Computed net interest margin declined 4 basis points with cost of funds increasing 18 bps QoQ whilst corresponding yield on advances increased 8 bps QoQ.
Operating expenses remained elevated with core cost to income ratio increasing 2% QoQ. Gross slippage run rate reverted to the usual 1% mark whilst net non-performing assets ratios remained stable at 64 bps with credit costs increasing to 31 bps (Q2 FY24: 13 bps).
Overall, Federal Bank reported return on assets of 1.38% and return on equity of 14.8%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
