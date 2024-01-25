Exide Industries Q3 Results Review - Focused On Faster Ramp Up In New Energy Business: Dolat Capital
Industrial battery segment on strong footing.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Exide Industries Ltd.'s revenue grew 13% YoY to Rs 38.4 billion led by strong growth in automotive replacement and industrial segment offset by muted growth in original equipment manufacturer segment. Ebitda margin contracted 31 basis points QoQ due to negative operating leverage
In the automotive segment, replacement demand continue to be strong. Most industrial sectors (such as IUPS, solar, telecom, traction, railways, etc.) are enjoying strong order flow on account of large investments flowing into these sectors
We value the core lead acid business at 16 times FY26E earning per share at Rs 284, Exide Industries’ 4.1% stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s at Rs 41/share (at a 30% HoldCo discount).
We also now ascribe an additional Rs 32/share value to Exide’s lithium-ion business. Our SOTP value comes at Rs 357, Maintain 'Accumulate'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.