Exicom Tele-Systems IPO - Investment Rationale, Financials, Key Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi

Valuation

Exicom Tele-System established player in the Indian EV charger market, with an early-mover-and-learner advantage in a fast growing industry characterized by high entry barriers and domain experience and know-how and diversified product portfolio with a track record of demonstrated outcomes in critical cases with vertically integrated operations, backed by manufacturing capabilities, robust supply chain, significant research and development activities and sales and marketing initiatives along with significant product development and focussed engineering capabilities.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 28.00 times, enterprise value/Ebitda 33.98 times with a market cap of Rs 17,157 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 13.38%.

We believe that the IPO is fairly priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long term” rating to the IPO.