Exchanges - Reduction In Index Derivative Contract Size Augurs Well For Retail Participation: ICICI Securities

We believe miniaturisation of contracts may help in spurting retail participation. This may further gain prominence post the reduction of market lots in derivative contracts by the NSE as announced on Apr 2, 2024.

This, in our view, could lead to an increase in the number of orders, and hence, be construed positive for brokerage plays.

However, premium/notional value may not change much ideally as seen in the case of Bank Nifty lot size reduction in June 2023.