Business NewsResearch ReportsEuro Pratik Sales IPO Opens For Subscription — Read HDFC Securities Analysis For Key Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Euro Pratik Sales IPO Opens For Subscription — Read HDFC Securities Analysis For Key Details

Euro Pratik Sales' Rs 451.31-crore issue is an entirely offer-for-sale of 1.83 crore shares.

16 Sep 2025, 01:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Euro Pratik Sales launched its initial public offering on Sep. 16</p><p>(Photo: Company Update)</p></div>
Euro Pratik Sales launched its initial public offering on Sep. 16

(Photo: Company Update)

Euro Pratik Sales Rs 451.31-crore issue is an entirely offer-for-sale of 1.83 crore shares. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, proceeds from the offer will go directly to the selling shareholders.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT