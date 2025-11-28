Eureka Forbes Poised For High-Growth Phase, Says ICICI Securities Maintaining Buy — Check Revised Target Price

ICICI Securities has reiterated its Buy rating on Eureka Forbes, raising the target price to Rs 700 from Rs 685, implying a 15% upside from the current market price of Rs 607. The brokerage highlights that the company has successfully transitioned from a turnaround phase to a “take-off” phase, backed by a multi-engine growth strategy across water purifiers, robotics, air purifiers, and water softeners.