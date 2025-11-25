Business NewsResearch ReportsEureka Forbes Gets HDFC Securities 'Buy' On Coverage Initiation; Stock Remains Top Pick In Consumer Durables
ADVERTISEMENT

Eureka Forbes Gets HDFC Securities 'Buy' On Coverage Initiation; Stock Remains Top Pick In Consumer Durables

The brokerage remains positive on Eureka’s growth prospects, owing to its high brand equity, capable management team, and asset-light business model.

25 Nov 2025, 10:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eureka stands as the market leader in both electric water purifiers and vacuum cleaners—categories that are still highly underpenetrated in India, with penetration rates of just 6% and 2%, respectively. (Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Eureka stands as the market leader in both electric water purifiers and vacuum cleaners—categories that are still highly underpenetrated in India, with penetration rates of just 6% and 2%, respectively. (Photo Source: Company website)
Eureka Forbes has undergone a major turnaround under new management following Eureka’s acquisition by Advent International, with notable improvements in both growth and margins. HDFC Securities expects the company to achieve revenue/Ebitda/APAT CAGRs of 14/23/27% respectively, over FY25–28E, led by sustained momentum in water purifiers, recovery in the service business, and strong traction in vacuum cleaners.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT