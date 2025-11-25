Eureka Forbes Gets HDFC Securities 'Buy' On Coverage Initiation; Stock Remains Top Pick In Consumer Durables

Eureka Forbes has undergone a major turnaround under new management following Eureka’s acquisition by Advent International, with notable improvements in both growth and margins. HDFC Securities expects the company to achieve revenue/Ebitda/APAT CAGRs of 14/23/27% respectively, over FY25–28E, led by sustained momentum in water purifiers, recovery in the service business, and strong traction in vacuum cleaners.