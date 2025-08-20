Ethos Shares Can Rally 48% Says Yes Securities Post Stellar Q1 Results — Check Target Price 

Ethos reported a topline of Rs 3.46 billion, a stellar growth of 27%YoY (2-year CAGR 23%) and 11%QoQ. Topline was better than estimates by 6%. Blended ASP remained steady at ~Rs 213,000; company’s growth was driven by healthy volume growth ~25%+YoY. Same-store sales growth stood at robust 17.6%, implying growth from new stores at ~10%+ on YoY basis, reflecting strong traction across all price segments.