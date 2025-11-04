Eternal Vs Swiggy — Deja Vu In Quick Commerce Race, But This Time Could Be Different, Says Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal believes that the food delivery business will remain a balanced duopoly between Eternal and Swiggy, with 20-22% gross order value growth over FY26–27. The brokerage values the FD business at 30x FY27E Ebitda. In quick commerce, the setup looks similar to the prior cycle, though with lower burn intensity and faster margin normalization as dark-store throughput improves.