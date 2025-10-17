Eternal Q2 Review — Food Delivery Growth Pangs Continue, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining 'Reduce'

Eternal’s food delivery segment showed a modest recovery in Q2 FY26, with NoV increasing 13.8% YoY to Rs 94.2 billion (vs. 13.1% in Q1; brokerage estimate: Rs 94.7 billion), amid softer discretionary demand environment, increased competition from quick commerce, and volatile weather..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.Eternal Ltd.'s food delivery continues to witness subdued demand, due to softer discretionary spending, although it is improving at the margin. Meanwhile, Blinkit’s blitz-scaling continues to impress us (100%+ growth for 10 quarters with most KPIs broadly intact). Most goodies seem priced in. We’ve largely maintained our adjusted Ebitda estimates for FY27/28. Reduce stays with an SOTP-based target price of Rs 320/share (incl. 45x Sep-27 EV/Ebitda for food delivery; 1.8x Sep-27 NoV for Blinkit)..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Eternal Q2 Result Review: Brokerages Split On Zomato Parent Post Q2 Beat; Revenue Triples, Profit Slumps.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.