Business NewsResearch ReportsEternal Q2 Review — Food Delivery Growth Pangs Continue, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining 'Reduce'
ADVERTISEMENT

Eternal Q2 Review — Food Delivery Growth Pangs Continue, Says HDFC Securities Maintaining 'Reduce'

Most goodies seem priced in for Eternal, hence the brokerage largely maintains its adjusted Ebitda estimates for FY27/28.

17 Oct 2025, 09:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Zomato stake sale, Eternal block deal
Eternal's quick commerce business continued to beat growth expectations. ( (Photo source: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)
Eternal’s food delivery segment showed a modest recovery in Q2 FY26, with NoV increasing 13.8% YoY to Rs 94.2 billion (vs. 13.1% in Q1; brokerage estimate: Rs 94.7 billion), amid softer discretionary demand environment, increased competition from quick commerce, and volatile weather.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT