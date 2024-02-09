Escorts Kubota Q3 Results Review - Steady; Near Term Outlook Weak Though: Yes Securities

Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 results while were steady with no major surprises across parameters. The key positives were-

better average selling price and benign raw material led tractors segment Ebit margins expansion to 13.8% (+160 bp QoQ/ +550 bp YoY), favorable mix in railway business (led by spares and exports) led to Ebit margins at 18.4% (+530 bp YoY/ flat QoQ).

Construction equipment business Ebit margins at 8.3% (-190bp QoQ), was a negative surprise led by raw material inflation. The sustenance of margins to be influenced by-

weak operating leverage due to further decline in near term tractor volumes and raw material inflation likely to increase QoQ.

The guidance of ~6-7% decline in industry volumes in FY24E (implied decline of 12-13% in q4 FY24) to weigh near term earnings, we remain constructive on growth opportunities for merged entity in tractor, implements, components sourcing and exports over mid-term.