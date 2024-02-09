Escorts Kubota Q3 Results Review - Steady; Near Term Outlook Weak Though: Yes Securities
Growth challenges in tractors led by high base
Yes Securities Report
Escorts Kubota Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 results while were steady with no major surprises across parameters. The key positives were-
better average selling price and benign raw material led tractors segment Ebit margins expansion to 13.8% (+160 bp QoQ/ +550 bp YoY),
favorable mix in railway business (led by spares and exports) led to Ebit margins at 18.4% (+530 bp YoY/ flat QoQ).
Construction equipment business Ebit margins at 8.3% (-190bp QoQ), was a negative surprise led by raw material inflation. The sustenance of margins to be influenced by-
weak operating leverage due to further decline in near term tractor volumes and
raw material inflation likely to increase QoQ.
The guidance of ~6-7% decline in industry volumes in FY24E (implied decline of 12-13% in q4 FY24) to weigh near term earnings, we remain constructive on growth opportunities for merged entity in tractor, implements, components sourcing and exports over mid-term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
