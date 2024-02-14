NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsEris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - In-Line; MR Productivity On An Uptrend: Motilal Oswal
Eris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - In-Line; MR Productivity On An Uptrend: Motilal Oswal

Product mix and better operating leverage drive improved margins YoY.

14 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Eris Lifesciences Ltd.'s upcoming greenfield facility in Gujarat. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. reported an in-line Q3 FY24 performance. Core therapies (63% of revenue) outperformed the industry by 300 basis points YoY for the quarter. Eris Lifesciences has announced that it is venturing into injectable products by acquiring Swiss Parenterals Ltd.

Further, this acquisition marks the beginning of the exports business for Eris. Considering Swiss Parenterals’ FY24 sales of Rs 3.4 billion, the deal is valued at enterprise value/sales of 3.7 times. Moreover, considering 30- 35% margin, the EV/Ebitda stands at 10.6 times-12.4 times.

We raise our earnings estimates by 3%/2% for FY25/FY26, factoring in:

  1. The addition of business from Swiss Parenterals, and

  2. Improving gross margin in the Biocon portfolio.

We value Eris at 23 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at our target price of Rs 950.

Reiterate 'Neutral'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal- Eris Lifesciences Q3FY24 Results Review.pdf
