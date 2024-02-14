Eris Lifesciences Q3 Results Review - In-Line; MR Productivity On An Uptrend: Motilal Oswal

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. reported an in-line Q3 FY24 performance. Core therapies (63% of revenue) outperformed the industry by 300 basis points YoY for the quarter. Eris Lifesciences has announced that it is venturing into injectable products by acquiring Swiss Parenterals Ltd.

Further, this acquisition marks the beginning of the exports business for Eris. Considering Swiss Parenterals’ FY24 sales of Rs 3.4 billion, the deal is valued at enterprise value/sales of 3.7 times. Moreover, considering 30- 35% margin, the EV/Ebitda stands at 10.6 times-12.4 times.