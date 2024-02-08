NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsEPL Q3 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance Led By Improved Gross Margin: Motilal Oswal
EPL Q3 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance Led By Improved Gross Margin: Motilal Oswal

Ebitda in line with our estimate

08 Feb 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Laminated tubes for various companies manufactured by EPL Ltd. (Source: Company website)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

EPL Ltd. reported a strong operating performance in Q3 FY24, with Ebit rising 25% YoY, led by Ebit growth of 61%/13% YoY for the Americas/East Asia Pacific and a turnaround in Europe with Ebit of Rs 23 million (versus operating loss of Rs 36 million in Q3 FY23). On the other hand, Africa, Middle East and South Asia’s Ebit declined 3% YoY for the quarter.

We maintain our earnings estimates for FY25/FY26, while our estimate for FY24 has increased by 8% due to a lower effective tax rate (7.5%) in Q# FY24.

We value the stock at 20 times FY26E EPS (premised on a 5% discount to its 10- year average price/earning of 21 times) to arrive at our target price of Rs 275. Reiterate 'Buy'.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal EPL Q3FY24 Results Review.pdf
