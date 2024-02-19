NDTV ProfitResearch ReportsEPAM Systems Q4 Results Review - A Slow Start But Hopes For A Strong H2 CY24: Nirmal Bang
ADVERTISEMENT

EPAM Systems Q4 Results Review - A Slow Start But Hopes For A Strong H2 CY24: Nirmal Bang

Customers who shifted away due to the war risk are coming back.

19 Feb 2024, 08:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An employee working on a laptop. (Photo: Glenn Carstens Peters/ Unsplash)</p></div>
An employee working on a laptop. (Photo: Glenn Carstens Peters/ Unsplash)

NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Nirmal Bang Report

EPAM Systems Inc guided for YoY organic constant currency revenue growth of 1-4% for CY24. With revenue in Q1 CY24 to decline by 4% and a weak seasonal Q2, expectation is for H2 CY24 recovery along the lines of guidance provided by almost all larger peers who reported in recent times - Accenture, Cognizant, and Capgemini. The H2 recovery according to EPAM is based on its conversations with clients.

In Q4 CY23, EPAM's revenues declined by 6% YoY. CC basis and excluding impact of exit from Russia, revenues were down by 7.1%. For CY23, EPAM’s revenue of $4.691 billion saw a YoY decline of 2.8%.

In organic CC terms excluding impact of exit from Russia it saw a decline of 2.6% YoY. It stated that the demand environment in H1 2024 is a continuation of trends seen in H2 2023.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Nirmal Bang EPAM Systems Q4 CY23 Result Review.pdf
ALSO READ

Sundaram Finance - Strategy Of Diversification Paying Off; Growth Outlook Strong: Nirmal Bang

Opinion
Sundaram Finance - Strategy Of Diversification Paying Off; Growth Outlook Strong: Nirmal Bang
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT