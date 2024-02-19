EPAM Systems Q4 Results Review - A Slow Start But Hopes For A Strong H2 CY24: Nirmal Bang
Customers who shifted away due to the war risk are coming back.
Nirmal Bang Report
EPAM Systems Inc guided for YoY organic constant currency revenue growth of 1-4% for CY24. With revenue in Q1 CY24 to decline by 4% and a weak seasonal Q2, expectation is for H2 CY24 recovery along the lines of guidance provided by almost all larger peers who reported in recent times - Accenture, Cognizant, and Capgemini. The H2 recovery according to EPAM is based on its conversations with clients.
In Q4 CY23, EPAM's revenues declined by 6% YoY. CC basis and excluding impact of exit from Russia, revenues were down by 7.1%. For CY23, EPAM’s revenue of $4.691 billion saw a YoY decline of 2.8%.
In organic CC terms excluding impact of exit from Russia it saw a decline of 2.6% YoY. It stated that the demand environment in H1 2024 is a continuation of trends seen in H2 2023.
