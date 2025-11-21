Epack Durable Can Zoom 48% Says Nirmal Bang — Check Revised Target Price

Epack Durable is gearing up for a transformative growth phase despite recent headwinds in the air-conditioner segment. According to Nirmal Bang’s latest conference update, Q2 FY26 performance was hit by a sharp slowdown in room AC sales due to GST-related disruptions, which led to nearly six weeks of zero sales. However, management remains optimistic, projecting mid-teen growth for FY26 and a robust 18–20% CAGR over the next three to...