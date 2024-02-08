Endurance Technologies Q3 Results Review- Focus On Four Wheeler To Help Diversify Revenue Base: Yes Securities

Endurance Technologies Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 consolidated results were weak as margins in India business at 11.6% (versus plus 50 basis points/+20bp YoY/QoQ, estimate 12.3%) disappointed while the same for Europe business was at 15.5% (plus 120bp/plus 60bp YoY/QoQ).

New order wins pace in Q3 moderated at ~Rs 1.64 billion/€ 9.3 million (versus Rs 9.4 billion/€ 29 million in 9M FY24), especially for Europe business. Endurance Technologies electric vehicle specific orders too is stable with cumulative order of ~Rs 6.8 billion (including Bajaj Auto Ltd.).

The management indicated key focus areas for the growth ahead would be,