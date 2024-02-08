Emudhra Q3 - Strong Performance Led By Expansion Of Enterprise Business In Foreign Markets: Yes Securities
Trust Services revenue split between channel and retail segments is 64:36.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Emudhra Ltd.'s reported inline financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was below estimates and Ebitda margin inline with estimates.
It reported sequential revenue growth of 1.1% QoQ, led by Enterprise Business (up 15.6% QoQ) and Trust Business (down 28.3% QoQ). The Enterprise segment continues to maintain robust growth trajectory led by strong traction in Middle East, the U.S. and Asia Pacific.
The international revenue mix continues to increase led by the expansion of Enterprise business in foreign markets. The pricing pressure in the Trust services business is largely over and the segment has returned to normal growth trajectory.
Ebitda margin for the quarter declined by 405 basis points QoQ to 25.3% for the quarter on account of higher operational expenses incurred in expanding its presence in the foreign markets of the U.S. and Europe.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.