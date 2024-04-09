Embassy Office Parks REIT - All Eyes On Proposed Chennai RoFO Asset Acquisition: ICICI Securities
Proposed Chennai right of first offer asset transaction contours
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The Board of the real estate investment trust manager of Embassy Office Parks REIT has announced on April 06, 2024, that it has agreed to purchase Embassy Splendid TechZone, a Grade-A business park, from Embassy Sponsor, for an enterprise value of Rs 12.7 billion.
ESTZ comprises 1.4 million square feet of completed area, which is 95% occupied; also includes 1.6 msf of under-construction area, of which 0.4msf is pre-leased and 2 msf earmarked for future development.
The REIT manager intends to fund the acquisition via an equity fund raise of Rs 25 billion; subject to the transaction’s success, we estimate accretion of 2.9% to FY24 net operating income and distribution per unit.
Ex-acquisition, we currently see FY24E NOI/DPU of Rs 29.2 billion/Rs 21.7.
Retain Add; target price unchanged at Rs 405/unit, based on one time March-25E net asset value.
Key risks:
Slower recovery in office leasing; and higher portfolio vacancy levels.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Bandhan Bank - MD, CEO Ghosh’s Resignation Blurs Future Prospects; Stock ‘Under Review’ Now: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.