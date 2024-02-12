Emami Q3 Results Review - Weak Trend Continues; Downgrade To Accumulate: Nirmal Bang
Navratna and Dermicool range grew by 7% YoY.
Nirmal Bang Report
Emami Ltd.'s declared numbers in line with weak expectations. However, a delayed demand recovery has led to 3-6% cuts in our earning per share estimates for FY24, FY25 and FY26.
Despite its relatively smaller size vis-a-vis peers, sales, Ebitda and profit before tax compound annual growth rate have been modest at ~5-8% in the last five years and 10 years.
While valuation is inexpensive at ~23 times FY25E EPS, there doesn’t seem to be any significant uptick to drive re-rating. Downgrade to 'Accumulate'.
