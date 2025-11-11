Emami Q2 Review: Nirmal Bang Retains 'Hold' Rating On Weaker Than Expected Results— Check Trimmed Target Price

Emami's domestic volumes declined 16% YoY. Core domestic business (ex-talc/PHP) declined 12%. International business grew 8% in Q2 FY26. Consolidated gross margin was up by ~30 bps YoY to 71% (up by 160 bps QoQ vs our estimate of 69.5%)..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.Emami Ltd.’s results were weaker than expectations on volumes, Ebitda, and profit before tax level as the GST-led disruption delayed winter loading, and weak sales in talc/PHP due to rains caused an ~10% sales decline, consequently impacting margins as well because of operating deleverage. Winter loading in Q3 FY26, restocking post GST, and likely good winter season could lead to high-single digit or double digit sales growth in Q3 FY26 as per the management; we are expecting 11% sales growth. Nevertheless, we do not see any material outperformance over the next two years compared to the mid-single digit sales CAGR trajectory over the past 10 years. We maintain our Hold rating on the stock..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Bajaj Auto Q2 Review: Fairly Valued; Motilal Oswal Maintains 'Neutral' On The Stock — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.