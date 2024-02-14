Eicher Motors Q3 Results Review - Demand Weakness Persists: Motilal Oswal

Eicher Motors Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 operating performance came in below our estimates even as benefits from an improved mix were offset by higher launch expenses incurred during the quarter.

We maintain our FY24E/FY25E earning per share for standalone and VE commercial vehicles. Given the lack of demand triggers, we reiterate our 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,930 (March- 26E based sum of the parts).

Q3 FY24 consolidated revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax grew ~12%/27%/34% YoY to Rs 41.8 billion/Rs 10.9 billion/Rs 10 billion (versus estimate Rs 40.2 billion/10.9 billion/9.65 billion). Nine months FY24 revenues/Ebitda/adj. PAT grew 15%/27%/46% YoY.