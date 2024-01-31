Dr. Reddy's Labs Q3 Results Review - Inline; Weak U.S. Pipeline: Prabhudas Lilladher
Other expenses remain elevated as company continues to invest for building future pipeline.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 Ebitda was largely in-line with our estimate. Though base business margins and U.S. sales ex of Revlimid and production linked incentive incentives may have improved QoQ; it has been quite volatile in the past and sustainability is key.
Further thin U.S. pipeline in near term remains a key risk. Our FY25 and FY26E EPS broadly remains unchanged.
At current market price, Dr. Reddy's is trading at expensive valuations of 25 times price/earning on FY26E adjusted for gRevlimid.
We maintain our ‘Reduce’ rating with revised target price of Rs 5,650/share (Rs 5,300 earlier) as we roll forward; valuing at 24 times FY26E earnings per share for base business.
Any big ticket acquired new drug application approvals and sharp recovery in base business margins are key risks to our call.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.