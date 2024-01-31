Dr. Reddy’s Labs Q3 Results Review - Beat On Revenue, But Earnings Inline: Systematix

Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 earnings (Rs 13,789 million) were in line with expectations, but revenue was above expectations, led by strong growth in North America (5.7% QoQ and 9.6% YoY).

North America grew on back of base business (including gRevlimid). Gross margins were lower 20 bps QoQ as benefits from government grants which is deducted from the cost of sales was lower QoQ (1,140 million versus 1,598 million).

Performance in branded markets was weak. Sales growth in India was lackluster at 5% YoY. Emerging markets performance also declined 2% YoY as Russia business declined 14% YoY owing to high base and unfavorable currency movement.

Despite a strong beat on revenue, Ebitda was still in line with expectations, as company continues to ramp up investments in marketing and digitalization leading to selling, general and administration spending expanding 8% QoQ and 13% YoY.

We await these investments to fructify into higher growth in the branded markets. We have revised our forecasts and roll over our price target to FY26E earnings per share.