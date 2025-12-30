Dr. Lal Pathlabs Shares Upgraded By HDFC Securities — Check Target Price, Potential Upside And More

Dr. Lal’s strong execution in core markets, expansion into new geographies, and innovation-led portfolio enhancement underpin brokerage's positive stance. .NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.HDFC Securities has upgraded Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. to 'Buy' rating from Add, revising the target price to Rs 1,740 (current market price Rs 1,428), citing strong volume-led growth visibility and steady margin outlook. The brokerage expects Dr. Lal to sustain revenue momentum through-patient and sample volume growth without price hikes, rising contribution from wellness packages (Swasthfit share at 26.5% in H1 FY26 vs 24% in FY25),portfolio innovation in genomics, oncology, and autoimmunity, andexpansion into tier-2/3 cities and southern markets..Steady outlook: Over FY19-25, Dr. Lal has delivered a 13% sales CAGR and a 15% Ebitda CAGR. Looking ahead, the brokerage expects an 11% sales CAGR for FY25-28E and a stable Ebitda margin of ~28.5% in FY28E (from 28.3% in FY25), resulting in a 12% Ebitda CAGR and a 15% EPS CAGR over FY25-28E..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.'Buy' Ajanta Pharma Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal, Sees 17% Upside — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMER This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.