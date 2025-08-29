Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care, Eye Hospital's Merger Synergies To Drive EPS Accretion; Motilal Oswal Maintains Buy

Under the proposed merger terms, shareholders of Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital (excluding Dr. Agarwal Health Care) will receive 23 equity shares of Dr. Agarwal Health Care for every 2 equity shares held in Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, representing a 15% premium to Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital’s 10-day VWAP.
(Photo source: Company website)
The boards of directors of Dr. Agarwal Health Care and Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital have approved the scheme of amalgamation of Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital with Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, creating a single listed entity housing the entirety of Dr. Agarwal’s operations.