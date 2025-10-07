Business NewsResearch ReportsDolat Capital Revises RateGain To 'Reduce' On Risk Involved In Sojern Acquisition Integration
Dolat Capital Revises RateGain To 'Reduce' On Risk Involved In Sojern Acquisition Integration

Given the recent sharp stock rally and risk involved in large acquisition integration, Dolat Capital revises rating to ‘Reduce’ - check target price.

07 Oct 2025, 10:27 AM IST i
The combined RateGain + Sojern entity is projected to deliver over $310mn, with Ebitda above $50 million (implies~16%+ Ebitda margin in FY26), prior to synergies. (Source: Company website)
Rategain announced the acquisition of Sojern, a U.S based hospitality & travel marketing and guest engagement (MarTech) platform. The target’s revenue run-rate is approximately 1.35x Rategain’s own.
