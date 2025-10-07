Dolat Capital Revises RateGain To 'Reduce' On Risk Involved In Sojern Acquisition Integration

Rategain announced the acquisition of Sojern, a U.S based hospitality & travel marketing and guest engagement (MarTech) platform. The target’s revenue run-rate is approximately 1.35x Rategain’s own..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Dolat Capital Report.RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.’s acquisition of Sojern underscores its ambition to scale its MarTech and AI-led hospitality platform while broadening its customer base and enhancing its value proposition. Management remains confident of driving revenue synergies through cross-selling opportunities across Sojern’s 13,000+ clients. However, given Sojern’s comparatively lower margin profile, potential interest cost impact, and the time required for synergy realization, we expect near-term profitability to remain moderated, with valuation upside dependent on execution and integration progress.We expect a Revenue CAGR of 28% (from 12% earlier) over FY25-FY30, with average operating profit margin of 21% (from 23% earlier) over FY26E-FY40E. Factoring all this, we revise rating to ‘Reduce’ with a DCF-based revised target price of Rs 750 per share (implies ~38x on FY27E Earnings)..Click on the attachment to read the full IPO report:.'Buy' Max Healthcare Shares Says Motilal Oswal On Positive Growth Triggers — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.