DMart Q3 Results Review - Seeing Early Signs Of Recovery In GM&A; Maintain 'Hold' Axis Securities

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.’s consolidated revenue in Q3 FY24 grew by 17% YoY (19% on a four-year compound annual growth rate basis versus +20% in the last several quarters) to Rs 13,572 crore.

The growth in the non-fmcg segemnt during festive season was below management estimates. The management attributed that general merchandise and apparel has stablised and trends are encouraging post Diwali; however, we remain cautious and continue to look for sustained sign of recovery.

The company’s gross margins stood at 14.9%, flat YoY, while Ebitda grew 16% YoY. Ebitda margins stood at 8.3% (flat YoY) which was below our estimates. It reported profit after tax of Rs 690 crore, which was up 17% YoY.