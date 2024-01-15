DMart Q3 Results Review - Inline; GM&A Portfolio Stabilised: HDFC Securities
The low base effect should keep profit after tax growth healthy from here on.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s revenue grew by 17.2%. Sales density, though below pre-pandemic levels, continues to normalise upwards (~Rs 37.3k/square feet in Q3 FY24 versus Rs 38.7k/sq ft in Q3 FY20); up 5% YoY for nine months FY24.
Contribution from general merchandise and apparel has stabilised, and demand trends are encouraging post-Diwali.
Festive season sales were lower than management’s expectations in the non-FMCG category. Within FMCG, agri-staples (ex-edible oil) continue to face the brunt of high inflation.
Margins were largely in line. Gross margin stood at 14.2% (versus our estimate: 14.3%) and Ebitdam stood at 8.5% (- 16 bps YoY; versus our estimate: 8.6%).
We largely maintain our estimates and maintain our 'Reduce' rating on DMart, with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 3,400/share (earlier Rs 3,350/share), implying 58 times March-26 price/earning (consolidated).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.