DMart Q2 Results Review — Expansion Pace Remains A Key Monitorable, Says HDFC Securities; Retains 'Add'

DMart continues to navigate a challenging competitive landscape (courtesy quick commerce players). Store addition pace and margin improvement will be the key monitorables.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. reported a standalone revenue of Rs 162.2 billion in Q2 (15.4% YoY growth). Q2 FY26 same-store sales growth stood at 6.8%. The company added eight new stores in Q2, totaling 17 in H1 FY26. We expect store expansion to accelerate in H2 FY26, supported by increased borrowings. Sales density grew ~2% YoY to Rs 37.7k/sq. ft. annualized. Gross margin remained largely flat YoY at 14.2% (our estimate: 14.1%). However, Ebitdam contracted 28bps YoY to 7.6% (in-line). We suspect inflation on entry-level wages and expansion-led front loading of costs have impacted Ebitdam. We maintain our FY26/27/28 EPS estimates and our Add rating, with a DCF-based target price of Rs 4,000/share, implying 60 times Sep-27 P/E.