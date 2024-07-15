"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Avenue Supermart Ltd.'s Q1 FY25 highlights: healthy same-stores sales growth-led revenue growth,continued improvement (since last five quarters) in revenue throughput from general merchandise and apparel; however, it remains ~20% below pre-Covid levels,improved retail expansion rate (14% YoY) versus 13% in FY24. It was led by large size (~50,000 square feet) store addition (size of new stores added in FY24 was 43,000 sq. ft.; 10% lower versus FY23, 17% lower versus FY22, 31% lower versus FY21), stable operating profit margins (5.9% net profit margin, versus 4.7% during FY17-19),conservative geographical expansion; it added six stores largely in its top four market (67% of total in FY24 versus 73% in FY23 and 54% during FY18-22). .Both two key concerns in DMart: stress in gross margin and slower retail expansion rate appears to have bottomed out. In the current market context, we believe DMart’s result would continue to stand-out versus peers in the retail sector. Quick commerce is not a worry, in our opinion - see thematic here. Add..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.DMart Q1 Results Review - Inline Print: HDFC Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."