DLF's Privana Launch Lifts Q1 Sales; But Collections Disappoint, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'

DLF Ltd. continues to enhance its growth visibility as it replenishes its launches with its existing vast land reserves. However, our assumption of a 12-13-year monetization timeline for its remaining 150 msf of land bank (including TOD potential) adequately incorporates this growth.

DLF’s business (Devco/DLF commercial) is valued at Rs 1,726 billion, wherein land contributes Rs 1,304 billion. DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. is valued at Rs 708 billion. gross asset value is at Rs 2,434 billion. After taking FY26E net cash of Rs 54 billion (incl. DCCDL) into consideration, net asset value stands at Rs 2,488 billion.

We reiterate our Buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,005 (vs Rs 967 earlier).