DLF Q3 Results Review - Value Inch North As Land Comes Under Execution: Yes Securities

DLF Ltd.'s achieved strong presales of Rs 90.47 billion in Q3 FY24 backed by the sales for new launches DLF Privana South, New Gurugram (Rs 72 billion); The Valley Orchard (Rs 10 billion); Central 67 (Rs 7.1 billion) with steady sales of other projects and achieved presales guidance of plus Rs 130 billion for full year in 9M FY24. Company collected Rs 25.15 billion for Q3 FY24.

DLF plans to launch Privana’s next phases, super luxury project in DLF5, luxury project in Chennai and first phase of Mumbai project in next 12-15 months which will have higher sales potential.

Company has identified new launch pipeline of 32 marginal standing facility which is expected to launch over three-four years. Non special economic zone office assets are recovering fast with incremental leasing traction and now SEZ portfolio also started showing traction with occupancy of 84% (82% in Q1 FY24) and DLF is under process to de-notify 1.1msf of SEZ portfolio.