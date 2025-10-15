Business NewsResearch ReportsDiwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: Paytm, NMDC To Syrma — Top 12 Bets By Axis Securities For Samvat 2082
ADVERTISEMENT

Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: Paytm, NMDC To Syrma — Top 12 Bets By Axis Securities For Samvat 2082

Axis Securities expects these stocks to deliver potential upsides ranging from 25% to 56% .

15 Oct 2025, 03:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>As part of its Diwali Muhurat trading strategy, Axis Securities has unveiled its list of preferred technical picks for Samvat 2082.</p><p>(Photo: Madhukar Kumar/ Unsplash)</p></div>
As part of its Diwali Muhurat trading strategy, Axis Securities has unveiled its list of preferred technical picks for Samvat 2082.

(Photo: Madhukar Kumar/ Unsplash)

Over the past 10 years, major Indian indices have delivered notable returns post-Diwali Mahurat trading day across 12, 6, and 3-month periods. Over a 12-month horizon, returns ranged between 11% and 17% in all major indices. The BSE Sensex recorded its best Mahurat-to-Mahurat performance in 2020-21, surging 39%. The only negative return came in 2019-20, ending marginally down 0.2%. Three out of ten years indices delivered double-digi...
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT