Diwali Muhurat Stock Picks 2025: Paytm, NMDC To Syrma — Top 12 Bets By Axis Securities For Samvat 2082

Over the past 10 years, major Indian indices have delivered notable returns post-Diwali Mahurat trading day across 12, 6, and 3-month periods. Over a 12-month horizon, returns ranged between 11% and 17% in all major indices. The BSE Sensex recorded its best Mahurat-to-Mahurat performance in 2020-21, surging 39%. The only negative return came in 2019-20, ending marginally down 0.2%. Three out of ten years indices delivered double-digi...