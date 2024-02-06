Dhanuka Agritech Q3 Review -Gross Margins Cushion Value Erosion, ITI To Drive Growth In FY25: Axis Securities
There was 567 bps YoY improvement in gross margins during the quarter largely on account product mix
Axis Securities Report
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 403 crore, up by 2.5% YoY and down by 35% QoQ, missing our estimate by 10%. Company reported Ebitda of Rs 62 crore, up by 20% YoY and down by 56% QoQ, inline with our estimate of Rs 63 crore.
Dhanuka reported Ebitda margin of 15.4%. Ebitda margins elevated due to better operating performance, against 13% YoY. Company beat our estimate on profit after tax front. PAT came in at Rs 45 crore, betting our estimate by 4.2%.
