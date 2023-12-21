Devyani International - Thai Foray To Add Source Of Incremental Revenue: KRChoksey
The acquisition of Restaurants Development Co., Ltd. and its holding companies will add a source of incremental revenue for Devyani International
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
KRChoksey Research Report
The acquisition of Restaurants Development Co., Ltd. and its holding companies will add a source of incremental revenue for Devyani International Ltd.
The transaction valuation of 0.9 times enterprise value/sales seems reasonable considering ~8.0 times enterprise value/ FY23 sales for Devyani International.
The gross and brand contribution margins of RD are lower compared to the levels Devyani International operates, at a consolidated level as well as at Devyani- KFC brand level.
We await management commentary about their plans for the growth and profitability trajectory of the acquired business going ahead.
We retain our estimates for now and will revise our estimates post the Q3 FY24 results or as we get more details of the transaction from the company.
We estimate revenue/ Ebitda to grow at 22.5%/ 21.9% compound annual growth rate for FY23-FY25E. The stock is currently trading at 33.6 times/ 25.8 times enterprise value/Ebitda multiple for FY24E/ FY25E, respectively.
We apply an EV/Ebitda multiple of 30 times to arrive at a target price of Rs 230 per share (unchanged), with an upside potential of 19.3% from the current market price.
Accordingly, we maintain our 'Buy' rating on the shares of Devyani International.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.