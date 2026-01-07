Devyani International Set For 30% Upside On Sapphire Merger Says Motilal Oswal — Check Rating, Target Price

Business NewsResearch ReportsDevyani International Set For 30% Upside On Sapphire Merger Says Motilal Oswal — Check Rating, Target Price
The merged entity will have more than 3,000 stores globally and a turnover of ~Rs 7,800 crore on an annualized basis.

07 Jan 2026, 09:33 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India have approved a merger scheme to combine operations.</p><p>(Pizza Hut outlet in Magadi Road Bangalore/ photo source Company)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
Valuing the merged entity at 25x EV/Ebitda (pre-Ind AS) on FY28E, Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy rating on Devyani International with a target price of Rs 180, implying a 30% upside.
