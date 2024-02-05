Devyani International Q3 Results Review - Weak Same-Store Sales Growth Drags Profitability: Motilal Oswal

Devyani International Ltd. reported 6.6% YoY revenue growth, despite a 23% store growth, which was offset by weak same-store sales growth for both KFC (-5%) and Pizza Hut (-13%) along with the devaluation of Nigerian Naira.

KFC revenue grew 14% YoY, while Pizza Hut revenue contracted 2% despite a 17% store growth. Growth metrics have slowed down; a similar trend was witnessed across most quick service restaurant peers.

Gross margin trend was positive across brands due to benign raw material basket. However, unit economics was adversely impacted by weak growth metrics. KFC with superior unit economics displayed resilience; its restaurant operations manager declined 70 basis points YoY to 19% (19.4% in Q2 FY24). However, PH ROM declined 800 basis points to 6.1% (7.7% in Q2 FY24).