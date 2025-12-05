Defence Stocks To Buy: Bharat Electronics, HAL, Mazagon Dock Among Nirmal Bang's Bet — Check Full List

Q2 top performers were Data Patterns, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Paras Defence, and Solar Industries. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
In Q2 top performers included Data Patterns, which posted a staggering 238% YoY revenue growth, and Bharat Dynamics, which beat estimates with 111% YoY growth, supported by a swelling order book projected to hit Rs 360 billion by FY26.Bharat Electronics also impressed with 26% revenue growth, driven by execution of key defence programs like LRSAM and Akash Army systems.