Defence Stocks To Buy: BEL, HAL Among Motilal Oswal's Bet — Check Full List

The DAC’s approval of projects worth Rs 79,000 crore is likely to benefit both leading defense PSUs and select private players..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. .Motilal Oswal Report.India’s Defense Acquisition Council has cleared capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 79,000 crore in its winter session, taking FY26 year-to-date approvals to Rs 3,30,000 crore—almost double the defense capital outlay of Rs 1,80,000 crore. These approvals span munitions, missiles, air defense systems, surveillance gear, and naval platforms, ensuring a balanced modernization push across all three services. While Acceptance of Necessity approvals do not immediately convert into orders, they significantly de-risk inflows for defense PSUs and select private players over the next two–four years..Motilal Oswal maintains a positive stance on Bharat Electronics Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and Astra Microwave Products Ltd., reiterating Buy ratings with target prices of Rs 500, Rs 5,800, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,100 respectively. While the brokerage remains Neutral on Zen Technologies Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,400. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.'Buy' Ajanta Pharma Shares Maintains Motilal Oswal, Sees 17% Upside — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.