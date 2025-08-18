We have cut FY26E/FY27E revenue by ~5.4%/8.6% owing to softness in AI and overall weak Q1 performance. EPS has been cut by 3.2%/8.5% for FY26E/FY27E, with higher depreciation/interest costs further pressuring PAT.

We have trimmed our target price to Rs 2,028 (from Rs 2,217) and value the stock at 25x FY27E P/E (unchanged). With limited near-term catalysts and structural margin risks, we reiterate Hold.