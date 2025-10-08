Data Preview — CPI Inflation To Moderate To Around 1.4% In Sept; August WPI Seen At 0.43%: Nirmal Bang

Core CPI is likely to inch up to 4.26% in Sep-25 from 4.11% in Aug-25, largely owing to higher gold prices. Core WPI inflation is likely to move up marginally to 1.89% in Sep-25 from 1.83% in Aug-25..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.Consumer Price Index inflation is expected to moderate to 1.4% in Sep-25 from 2.1% in Aug-25, led by decline in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes.CPI – food and beverage inflation is likely to decline 1.26% YoY in Sep-25 vs a 0.05% increase in Aug-25. Core CPI is likely to inch up to 4.26% in Sep-25 from 4.11% in Aug-25, largely owing to higher gold prices.WPI inflation expected to moderate to 0.43% in Sep-25 vs 0.52% in Aug-25 on a higher base. Core WPI inflation is likely to move up marginally to 1.89% in Sep-25 from 1.83% in Aug-25. We expect a 25 basis points rate cut in December from the RBI with the possibility of cumulative rate cuts of 50bps over the next two meetings. We see downside risk to our inflation estimate of 2.5% and RBI’s estimate of 2.6%..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Tax Tweak Could Deliver Margin Bonanza For Indraprastha Gas, Says Motilal Oswal Maintaining 'Buy'.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.