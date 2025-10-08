Business NewsResearch ReportsData Preview — CPI Inflation To Moderate To Around 1.4% In Sept; August WPI Seen At 0.43%: Nirmal Bang
Data Preview — CPI Inflation To Moderate To Around 1.4% In Sept; August WPI Seen At 0.43%: Nirmal Bang

Consumer Price Index inflation is expected to moderate to 1.4% in Sep-25 from 2.1% in Aug-25, led by decline in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes.

08 Oct 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Food and beverage inflation is likely to decline 1.26% YoY in Sep-25 vs a 0.05% increase in Aug-25.

Core CPI is likely to inch up to 4.26% in Sep-25 from 4.11% in Aug-25, largely owing to higher gold prices. Core WPI inflation is likely to move up marginally to 1.89% in Sep-25 from 1.83% in Aug-25.
