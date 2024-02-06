Data Patterns Q3 Results Review - Sustaining Strong Topline Growth: Motilal Oswal
Gross margins expanded, led by favorable business mix.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Data Patterns Ltd.'s reported a strong revenue growth of 25% YoY in Q3 FY24, fueled by a robust traction in production revenue (up 32% YoY) and development revenue (up 16% YoY).
Data Patterns recorded strong operating performance (Ebitda margin up 100 basis Points YoY), primarily due to an improved gross margin (up 130 bp YoY), aided by the favorable business mix.
We retain our FY25/FY26 earning per share estimates. We reiterate our Neutral stance on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,020 (premised on 35 times FY26E EPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Woman Robot Astronaut 'Vyommitra' Will Fly Into Space In Third Quarter Of 2024: Jitendra Singh
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.