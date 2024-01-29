Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results Review - JPA Acquisition Key For Pan India Aspiration: Yes Securities

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s reported healthy revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of plus 7/20/32% Y/Y on account of plus 8% YoY volume growth and 3% YoY eased total cost, while net sales realisation dipped marginally YoY in Q3 FY24.

Raw material/tonne surged by plus 57% YoY on account of rising fly ash and slag prices over demand supply mismatch. Despite that, the total cost/te decline by 4% YoY, mainly on account of eased power cost/tonne by 30% YoY in Q3 FY24. As a result, the Ebitda came in at Rs 1140/tonne (our estimate: Rs 1092/tonne) improved by plus 12% Y/Y translating the Ebitda margin to 21.5% in Q3 FY24.

With 0.9 million tonnes per annum of debottlenecking expansion at Belgaum, the Dalmia Bharat reached 44.6 mtpa in Q3 FY24 and will reach to 46.6 mtpa by FY24 end. Additionally, Dalmia Bharat will add another 2.9 mtpa in the east taking the total capacity to 49.5 mtpa (excluding JPA assets) by FY25E.