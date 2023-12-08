Dabur - Aspiration To Achieve Ebitda Margin Of ~20%: Dolat Capital

We recently interacted with the management of Dabur India Ltd. to understand the current demand scenario in the fmcg industry, trend in rural markets, pricing actions and growth outlook etc. Below are the key takeaways from our interaction:

Rural recovery a wait and watch

Over past few quarters, Indian fmcg industry has witnessed gradual recovery, especially in the urban markets. In line with the industry trends, Dabur has posted low single digit volume growth in recent quarters led by strong growth observed in foods business.

The rural growth has continued to lag urban growth due to inflation and unseasonal rainfalls. The management indicated that they have not observed significant signs of improvement in rural markets, albeit rural recovery remains key to Dabur’s growth going ahead.