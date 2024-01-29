Cyient Q3 Results Review - FY24 Revenue Guidance Cut On Expected Lines: Motilal Oswal

Cyient Ltd.’s service segment was hit by near-term challenges, while the long-term prospects still remain constructive. Additionally, the macro recovery should contribute incrementally to its overall growth in FY25E/FY26E.

On an SOTP basis, we are valuing its stake in DLM at market valuation with a holding company discount of 25%. We value the digital, engineering and technology business at 23 times our FY26E earnings.

We broadly keep our FY25/FY26 consolidated profit after tax estimates unchanged.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock on attractive valuations. Our SOTP-based target price of Rs 2,400 implies an upside potential of 19%.