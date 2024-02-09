Cummins Q3 - High Horse Power Back Up Of Domestic Business, Bottoming Exports Prompt A 'Buy': Yes Securities

Cummins India reported a bumper Q3 FY24 with revenue growth returning to high double digits and Ebitda margin crossing 20% led by continued strength in gross margin.

This led to a profit after tax growth of 27% YoY, 19% above our estimates. Domestic business blazed all guns with the higher horsepower segments (both high horse power and heavy duty, more than 320 Kva) reporting ~70% YoY growth.

In addition, both industrial and distribution businesses, maintained revenue growth in 20s.

Exports fell sharply by ~40% both sequentially and on YoY basis with both LHP and HHP reporting similar fall YoY.