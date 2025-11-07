Cummins India Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Downgrades To ‘Hold’ As Valuations Catch Up With Growth

The management asserted that Cummins is taking concrete initiatives to keep the competition at bay in the HHP segment which is the mainstay of the Power-gen vertical for the company..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..IDBI Capital Report.Cummins India Ltd. delivered robust performance in Q2 FY26 which surpassed our estimates. Revenue, Ebitda and PAT for the quarter was higher by 26%, 44% and 39% YoY on consolidated basis. Demand continues to be healthy emanating from verticals such as Quick Commerce, Mission Critical Infrastructure, Real Estate and Data Centres for the PowerGen segment. Cummins also clocked in healthy gross margin of ~37% for the quarter. This is a result of the management’s assiduous efforts in reducing direct material costs, optimizing product mix and suitable pricing. Guidance is of double digit revenue growth in FY26 with the strong domestic infrastructure momentum spurring growth. We revise our rating on the stock from Buy to Hold with unchanged target price of Rs 4,401 as we believe valuations have caught up with growth prospects..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Castrol India Q3 Review: IDBI Capital Maintains 'Hold', Sees Limites Upside — Check Target Price.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.