Cummins India Q2 Review: IDBI Capital Downgrades To ‘Hold’ As Valuations Catch Up With Growth

IDBI Capital revises its stance on Cummins India from Buy to Hold, citing that valuations have caught up with growth prospects, despite strong quarterly performance.

07 Nov 2025, 07:18 PM IST i
The Cummins management expects to achieve double-digit revenue growth over the FY26.

(Photo source: Company website)
The Cummins management expects to achieve double-digit revenue growth over the FY26.

(Photo source: Company website)

The management asserted that Cummins is taking concrete initiatives to keep the competition at bay in the HHP segment which is the mainstay of the Power-gen vertical for the company.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
