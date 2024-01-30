CSB Bank Q3 Results Review - Slight Slowdown In Loan Growth Does Not Alter Bullish Thesis: Yes Securities
Relative caution on gold loans not a structural concern.
Yes Securities Report
There was a relative slowdown in gold loans and wholesale loans of CSB Bank Ltd., which have grown 23% YoY and 10% YoY, respectively, in Q3 compared with 32% YoY and 17% YoY in 2Q.
Gold loan growth has slowed on account of multiple reasons. Furthermore, bank has brought down its loan to deposit ratio from 87.5% to 82.9% on sequential basis, indicating a concern for managing the ratio.
Management stated that the bank will start to be a bit more flexible with regard to credit-deposit ratio in the fourth quarter. CD ratio can go back to 85-86% from current levels.
