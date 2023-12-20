Crude Price Trends - Deciphering The Indecipherable: ICICI Securities
Indian oil and gas companies see material benefits of moderate prices, but we do see prices rising to $85-90/barrel of oil gradually.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Recent trends in benchmark crude prices have been perplexing, to say the least. Sustained strength in economic data from the U.S., a slow but gradual recovery in European economic growth, and aggressive sustenance of supply cuts from OPEC+ have been counteracted by weak inventory data from the U.S. in conjunction with an uncertainty on the pace and direction of demand from China.
We believe the pessimism is overdone and enough signals are ploughing on in demand pointing to higher prices over the medium term.
Low inventories, persistent low investment in upstream due to regulatory and policy pressure, and supply cuts will likely egg supply deficits over the next five years.
Indian oil and gas companies see material benefits of moderate prices, but we do see prices rising to $85-90/barrel of oil gradually.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.