Credit Card Sector Check - Spends Remain Strong In January: IDBI Capital
Net new cards additions were lower during January 2024 and stood 15.96 lakhs.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Total card spends have improved marginally (stood at Rs 1.67 lakh crore versus 1.65 lakh crore for December 2023) for Jan-24. Credit card spends grew by ~0.8% month-on-month (versus ~2.8% in Dec-23) and was up by ~30.3% YoY (versus 30.4% in Dec-23).
Total number of cards in force stood at ~99 million in Jan-24 (up by ~20.7% YoY and ~1.6% month-on-month). Volume of transaction witnessed further improvement (in line with card spends) and was up by ~2.3% month-on-month (versus ~8.2% in Dec-23). However, net new card additions were lower during Jan-24 and stood at ~15.96 lakhs (versus ~19.03 lakh in Dec-23).
New cards issuance was led by ICICI Bank Ltd. (~3.13 lakhs), HDFC Bank Ltd. (~2.26 lakhs), Axis Bank Ltd. (~1.69 lakhs) and SBI (~1.29 lakhs).
Going forward we expect card spends to remain strong in Feb-24 supported by discretionary spends. However, we need to watch out for impact of rise in risk weights on credit card receivable.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.